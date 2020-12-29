The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants

Category: Coronavirus

Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants are circulating globally, and several new variants emerged in the fall of 2020. Scientists are working to learn more about these variants to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and whether currently authorized vaccines will protect people against them. Currently, there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=415332

