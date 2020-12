Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

A new variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 that contains a series of mutations has been described in the United Kingdom (UK) and become highly prevalent in London and southeast England.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=415222