Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020 16:04 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization and YouTube have partnered on an inviting and humorous public service announcement (PSA) to help battle COVID-19 fatigue as we head into the holiday season. After nine months of physical distancing, lockdowns and other preventative measures, the video reminds viewers to stay vigilant and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus as people in many parts of the world head into the holiday season.



Voiced by actor and comedian Jon Glaser (Parks and Rec, Bob’s Burgers, Girls) the short animated video reinforces the WHO’s recommendations that viewers should stay home when possible, wear a mask if they need to go out, wash their hands and stay away from others when in public.



The PSA also gives advice for how to tackle some of the common holiday activities that could lead to further spread of COVID-19, including travel (think twice!), large gatherings (turn around and head home!) and visiting with high-risk relatives (try a video call!).

The PSA is available on YouTube starting today and will be promoted through early January as a pre-roll ad, in features on the YouTube homepage, and in posts from YouTube’s social media handles.



Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/17-12-2020-new-psa-campaign-from-who-and-youtube-is-a-playbook-for-a-safe-holiday-season