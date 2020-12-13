The Importance of COVID-19 Vaccination for Healthcare Personnel

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 2

Based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel of medical and public health experts, CDC recommends healthcare personnel be among those offered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Healthcare personnel include all paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=414159