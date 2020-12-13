Importance of COVID-19 Vaccination for Residents of Long-term Care Facilities

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 13 December 2020 05:00 Hits: 1

Vaccinating LTCF residents will save lives. Making sure LTCF residents can receive COVID-19 vaccination as soon as vaccines are available will help save the lives of those who are most at risk of dying from COVID-19. According to ACIP's recommendations, long-term care facility residents include adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently. The communal nature of LTCFs and the population served (generally older adults often with underlying medical conditions) puts facility residents at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=414110