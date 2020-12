Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 08 December 2020 13:16 Hits: 3

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday, announced the start of a year-long global campaign to help people quit tobacco, with millions citing the threat of COVID-19 as a new incentive to give up the habit.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079502