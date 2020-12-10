Statement from the ‘civil society’ track of the 3rd Global Infodemic Management Conference

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 2
‘Civil Society’ is not homogenous and does not encompass a singular view, however, we, as civil society representatives and advocates, come together around a shared interest and purpose - to advocate for a community-led approach to halt the spread of the COVID-19 Infodemic.
To help mitigate the impacts of and develop resilience to the COVID-19 Infodemic (and future infodemics), the 3rd Global Infodemic Management Conference has asked us, as ‘civil society’ representatives, to engage in dialogue, as well as discuss and commit to necessary actions that will enable individuals and communities globally to mitigate the dangerous effects of infodemics.
Though we are a diverse group geographically, linguistically, culturally and professionally, we share similar challenges when it comes to infodemic management within our respective communities. Throughout the first workshop we discussed, debated, and analysed the multitude of challenges faced by ‘civil society’ across the globe. While consolidating our list of challenges to the top three was not an easy task, we have worked collaboratively to find consensus around the following challenges, which we believe must be addressed in order to manage the COVID-19 Infodemic and mitigate its re-emergence in future pandemics.
These challenges affect us all. People around the globe are eager to halt the spread of COVID-19. There are many, however, that are uncertain, concerned, afraid and mistrustful. They want to end the pandemic, but may struggle to find actionable information relevant to their lives and contexts. They want to meaningfully address COVID-19, but have concerns, questions and doubts about potential treatments, including vaccines. Humanitarian and development actors must strive to shift from solving these challenges in a vacuum to a more inclusive and comprehensive approach where communities are actively engaged in dialogue and co-creation, and are able to propose and co-develop solutions to the challenges they face.
In the second workshop, and subsequent smaller working groups, we considered solutions and ‘asks’ of support for the challenges defined above, as well as consideration and engagement to and from the wider response community represented at this global conference. The golden thread that weaves through our solutions, is one of placing communities at the heart of decision-making. Civil society cannot act alone. Unless we listen, dialogue and work together as a ‘whole of society’, we will not be successful in mitigating the harmful effects of the COVID-19 Infodemic and other infodemics.
Ask 1: Multilateral organizations should support and build the capacity and agency of community-based structures so that communities are able to meaningfully engage in decision-making, governance, and program development. This entails active and continuous engagement, mainstreaming, sponsorship, and resources, based on the principles of trust, consent, accessibility, justice, and Open Science, between communities and governments, multilateral organizations, media, and civil society organizations to enable a whole-of-system approach to address the infodemic.
Ask 2: Government agencies and multilateral organizations must be held accountable and adopt an inclusive, intersectional, responsive, transparent, and community-driven approach to rebuild trust. Funding needs to be transparent and responsive to the communities they are meant to serve and include accountability and oversight mechanisms to ensure impact for the community. Additionally, global and government agencies must address issues of inequality, inequity, and injustice in community healthcare in order to be more inclusive, transparent and responsive to the communities they serve.
Ask 3: We must reimagine the way(s) in which we communicate with communities and invest resources in accessible infrastructure, services, and comprehensive literacy capacity building. Governments and multilateral organizations must invest in transliteracy , ensuring that diverse communities have the resources and skills necessary to access, understand, and critically analyze and/or assess information, especially as it relates to their health and wellbeing. Investments should be made globally and locally in media and information literacy education, ensuring it is part of core education curriculum.
Media organizations and practitioners need to be more inclusive and equitable; reflecting the diverse identities and experiences of the communities they are working in and reporting on. Capacity building programmes and initiatives should focus on supporting and engaging with diverse local media outlets and actors in order to build a more resilient, dynamic, and responsive information ecosystem. Lastly, scientific and public health communities should make efforts to ‘translate’ complex health and other technical concepts into relevant and accessible content that uses familiar terms and languages.
Difficult challenges require innovative and robust solutions, but most important, they require the will and desire to change. What we have presented above requires a global shift from top-down, to bottom-up and systems approaches to community-led problem solving and decision making. Until we meaningfully shift how we view, engage and support communities across the globe, mainstreaming their role in response efforts, we will continue to face the core drivers of the infodemic.
1. Malinformation is defined in the Council of Europe’s Information Disorder Report as Information that is based on reality, used to inflict harm on a person, organization or country.
2. https://en.unesco.org/science-sustainable-future/open-science#:~:text=if_open%2Dscience.,stakeholders%20(Open%20to%20Society).
Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/10-12-2020-statement-from-the-civil-society-track-of-the-3rd-global-infodemic-management-conference