Published on Monday, 07 December 2020

CDC recommends a layered strategy to reduce exposures to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This includes using multiple mitigation strategies with several layers of safeguards to reduce the spread of disease and lower the risk of exposure.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=413753