Music Review - `Treasure Map` by Shoebox Letters (ea)

24 November 2020

Shoebox Letters - Treasure Map (click on image to watch video)

24 November 2020

Their latest musical missive opens with the tick-tock twang of “Drinking More Without You.” Over brash guitar riffs, walking bass lines, supple keys and a rattle-trap beat, Dennis admits he’s “drinking more, but I’m empty just the same.” Every song’s a winner here, from the meandering shuffle of the title track, the sad-sack lament of “First Step” and the cautious optimism of “Wait And See.”

On “Second Guessing,” Dennis plays a reluctant Romeo insisting, “I don’t want to fall in love, I don’t want to fall to pieces, I don’t want to be tied down, I don’t want to be spoken for.” The EP wraps up with the yearning “I’m No Good At Walking Away.” Intertwined acoustic and electric guitars are matched by searing pedal steel, tensile bass, feathery keys and a kick-drum beat. Despite some equivocation, the song begins and ends with the same resolute verse; “I got a ticket in my pocket for a nowhere train, I reserved a seat in one name and it isn’t yours.”

This band manages the neat trick of sounding fresh and familiar at the same time. “Treasure Map” takes the listener to some uncharted territory, but it feels like going home.



