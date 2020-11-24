Music Review - `Lock Down & Loaded` by Dallas Moore (ea)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - EleniA
Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Dallas Moore - Lock Down & Loaded (click on image to watch video)

24 November 2020

Dallas Moore’s whiskey-soaked rasp pairs nicely with his gutbucket guitar on his new single, “Locked Down

& Loaded.” This ornery lament from the Ohio native finds him combating the COVID 19 Blues, with a bit of self-medication.

He takes cold comfort in “high speculation and pontification,” noting there’s “no end to the madness in site.” A wily and

erudite distraction for these doomsday times.



Eleni P. Austin - I was born into a large, loud Greek family and spent my formative years in the Los Angeles enclaves of Laurel Canyon and Los Feliz. My mother moved us to the Palm Springs area just in time for puberty and Disco. I have spent over 40 years working in record stores, starting back in High School.

I wrote music reviews for the Desert Sun from 1983 to 1988. I began doing the same for the Coachella Valley Weekly in 2012.

I live in Palm Springs with my wife and our amazing dog, Denver.