Music Review - `TRUE IS BEAUTIFUL' by RAVEIS KOLE (jm)

JohnM Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021

29 July 2021

True to their previous efforts, the latest single from Raveis Kole, “True Is Beautiful,” is a wildly eclectic take on folk and Americana with a heavy emphasis on solid, smart lyrics. Digging in on classic metaphors, Laurie Raveis sings earnestly about a snake sneaking out of the garden and spitting out rotten apple seeds.

In one of the most compelling lyrics, she sings, “Flick fork tongue/pulls back your hair, whispers sweetly in your ear/Eat the young.” With a soulfully deep voice that evokes Carly Simon and Stevie Nicks at times, she sings of planting something beautiful instead, based on truth. The timeless message being that truth is beautiful. The vocals are backed by a brilliant mix of synth and piano, electric and acoustic guitar, accompanied by steady bass and drums. The music builds ands and crashes and builds back up again throughout, thanks to Raveis’s musical partner Dennis Kole and skilled session players who have worked with everyone from Brandi Carlile to Tori Amos and Tracy Chapman.

Since first coming together nearly a decade ago, Raveis Kole have released two albums and several singles. “True is Beautiful” is a product of the global pandemic with the duo recording the demo at home before finishing it up in studios in Nashville and Los Angeles a few months ago.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00