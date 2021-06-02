Music Review - `AIN’T YOUR MOMMA ` by RHONDA FUNK (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 01:53 Hits: 58

RHONDA FUNK – AIN’T YOUR MOMMA (click on image to watch video)

2 June 2019

On her latest EP, and fourth album to date, Nashville’s Rhonda Funk offers the best entry point yet to discovering just how compelling a singer/writer she is in the world of Americana.

On Ain’t Your Momma, Funk pulled together five of the best tracks she’s written or co-written (out of more than 100 she’s worked on to date) and hit the studio. She also included an inspired cover Jon Bon Jovi’s “Whole Lot of Leavin’” (from cowboy era Bon Jovi, not Hair Metal era Bon Jovi). The title track, which opens the collection, is a solid anti-sexism tune perfectly showcasing her knack for writing smart, witty songs. “I Could Get Use To This” is more in the vein of a modern Country, “life is good” track; certainly a fun song, bad not nearly as creative as the album opener. The bar burner, “Liar Liar,” is a perfect, know almost traditional lover scorned song, with blazing guitars and fiddles.

The only really stumble here is on “More Than A Table,” a slow tempo track that seems a little too precious with its symbolism. In an attempt to be earnest, it just comes off as clumsy and overwrought. The EP closes on “Cumberland Falls,” another stand out track and one that beautifully shows offs Funk’s voice and songwriting prowess. This six-song collection is a fantastic calling card to those who have yet to listen to her music and solid follow up to her recent Silver Award win for US Female Single of the Year from the International Singer-Songwriters Association.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00