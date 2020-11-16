Music Review - `INTERRUPTED ` by RENELE (jm)

Articles

RENELE- INTERRUPTED (click on image to watch video)

Sisters Renee and Michele DiSisto separately are each pretty compelling musicians. Both attended Berklee College of Music and have each played in a slew of bands since, but it’s their debut together, going under the moniker Renele, where they prove just how strong they are combined.

Interrupted, their six-song first effort, is a solid mix of contemporary country, with elements of Bluegrass, Pop, Blues and plenty of solid rock. It’s the genre-be-damned approach that makes this record so enjoyable. From the fiddle on a track like “Why Come Home” and the telecaster twang on the closing track “Don’t Need To Take It Like A Man” give solid nods to Nashville, while the Eagles/Jackson Browne vibe on “He Loved Me With Those Eyes” keep this from being a run of the mill country record. Interrupted dips in and out of musical categories with ease.

Much like Sheryl Crow and The Dixie Chicks have managed to defy categories throughout their respective career, Renele offers that same fresh take on musical norms. They aren’t completely rewriting the rules but taking influences from enough disparate sources to make for a satisfying debut that manages to be both comfortably familiar yet refreshingly original..

