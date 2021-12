Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 16:53 Hits: 7

CNN announced on Sunday that former "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace will join its streaming service as an anchor early next year.Wallace will host a weekday show that will feature interviews with people involv...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/585466-chris-wallace-to-join-cnn-streaming-service-as-anchor