Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 20:23 Hits: 0

Former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole was honored Friday with a tribute ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, which was attended by President Biden and other former congressional colleagues who heralded...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/585351-biden-remembers-dole-as-master-of-the-senate-at-national-cathedral