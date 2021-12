Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 04:27 Hits: 6

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down a K-12 school mask mandate imposed by Gov. Tom Wolf's (D) administration. The court did not release an opinion for the decision reached on Friday, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/585408-pa-school-mask-mandate-struck-down-by-state-supreme-court