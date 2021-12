Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

A coalition of major retailers is calling on Congress to take action to address the online sale of stolen and counterfeit goods, which has coincided with a spike in smash-and-grab thefts in major cities.The chief executives of more than 20...

