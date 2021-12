Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 13:01 Hits: 7

Former President Trump blasted Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the former Israeli prime minister of disloyalty while using profanity to criticize the former ally for his congratulatory message to President Biden following th...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/585257-trump-accuses-former-ally-netanyahu-of