Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 18:00 Hits: 3

The American Medical Association (AMA) and American Hospital Association on Thursday sued the Biden administration over regulations to prevent patients from getting stuck with "surprise" medical bills, escalating a ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/585111-hospital-and-doctor-groups-sue-biden-officials-over-surprise-billing-rules