Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:02 Hits: 0

An attorney for Roger Stone has informed the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that his client will plead the Fifth.Stone’s lawyer, Grant J. Smith, confirmed to The Hill on Wednesday that he "sent a letter to the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/584913-roger-stone-to-plead-the-fifth-in-jan-6-investigation