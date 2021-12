Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 18:20 Hits: 3

A Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study documented a dip in hospitalized veterans' antibody response four months after receiving two mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses, supporting the push for boosters....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/585130-cdc-study-veterans-with-two-mrna-doses-saw-dip-in-antibody-response-after