Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:30 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) predicted Wednesday that both chambers of Congress will pass the $2 trillion expansion of social benefits and climate programs — a massive package at the heart of President Biden's domestic agenda — before Christmas."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/584927-pelosi-aiming-to-pass-2t-social-spending-bill-before-christmas