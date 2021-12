Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 14:07 Hits: 2

More than 30 Democratic lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the proposed merger between AT&T’s WarnerMedia division with Discovery Inc., pointing to a number of “significant antitrust concerns” with the $43 billion plan.The group...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/584649-lawmakers-call-for-investigation-into-proposed-att-warnermedia-discovery