Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:24 Hits: 2

The leaders of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are vowing to launch criminal charges against Mark Meadows if he refuses to cooperate in the probe.Meadows, who was chief of staff to then-President Trump at the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/584772-jan-6-panel-threatens-meadows-with-contempt