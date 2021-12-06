Rose seeks rematch against GOP’s Malliotakis in New York

Articles

Former New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose announced Monday he will attempt to return to Congress in 2022, this time in a Staten Island-dominated district that may be redrawn to boost his chances.

Rose, a blunt-spoken Afghanistan war veteran, lost his seat to GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis after a single term representing New York’s 11th District, and an announcement video posted on Twitter opens with a video clip from his concession speech.

“People tell me If I had listened to the polls instead of doing what I thought was right, I would have won,” he says in a voice over. “Maybe that’s true. But for me, some things are much more important than elections.”

The video then cuts to news clips highlighting rising inflation rates, coronavirus-related school closures, floods, school shootings, and the emergence of the omicron variant. Most of those are issues that Republicans think will hurt Democrats in the 2022 midterms, as the party seeks to hold onto a narrow House majority in spite of plummeting approval ratings for President Joe Biden and historical trends putting the party in control of the White House at a disadvantage.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, signaled that they plan to attempt to tie Rose to those trends in a press release Monday morning, calling him an “anti-cop” Democrat who will have “the impossible task of defending Democrats’ radical agenda of massive spending sprees, skyrocketing prices, open borders, and rising crime.”

“Staten Islanders rejected Max Rose and the Democrats’ socialist agenda in 2020 and they will do the same in 2022,” spokeswoman Camille Gallo said in the release.

Often at odds

Rose, a moderate who was often at odds with his party during his time in Congress, attempted to turn the narrative in his announcement video with a subtle dig at leaders of both parties. In 2019 and 2020, Rose voted with his party 92.8 percent of the time, compared to the average Democrat’s 97.8 percent “party unity” score on CQ Vote Watch. In his first year in office, only 10 House Democrats had lower party unity scores.

“The alarm bells, they never stop ringing,” Rose says, as the video cuts to footage from the Jan. 6 incursion on the Capitol building. “And the people we trust to fix it? They divide us, They lie to us, tearing America apart just to hold onto power.”

The critique is typical of Rose, who made a name for himself as someone who was not afraid to take on party leaders. One of his first acts as a new member in 2019 was voting against Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California to continue to lead his party in the House, for example. He was also a fierce advocate for Democrats’ efforts to overhaul the nation’s voting, campaign finance and ethics and lobbying laws.

Republicans nevertheless successfully attacked him as too progressive for his district, home to many New York City police and firefighters. The GOP seized on his vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump and his appearance at a 2020 protest march after the death of George Floyd to paint Rose as anti-police. Trump carried the district by about 10 points in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. Malliotakis, a former state legislator, beat Rose by 6 points last year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the campaign arm of House Democrats — signaled that it plans to attack Malliotakis for her votes against Democrats’ massive COVID-19 relief and social spending packages, as well as against Democratic initiatives to protect union organizers and to codify abortions rights. The latter is one that Democrats think will galvanize independent voters after the Supreme Court indicated its willingness last week to reverse the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

“In less than one year since taking office, Nicole Malliotakis has found countless ways to fail her own constituents,” DCCC Spokesperson Abel Iraola said in a statement. “She’s voted against help for families, workers and small businesses, against labor rights, and against protecting reproductive rights. Voters on Staten Island and South Brooklyn can’t count on Nicole Malliotakis to deliver for them, and the end of her term can’t come soon enough.”

New maps expected

Draft maps of New York’s new congressional districts released in September by the state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission left the 11th district largely unchanged, but Democrats in the state legislature are expected to reject those plans in favor of their own maps largely expected to provide the party’s candidates more competitive opportunities. The state is losing one congressional seat in 2022 to account for population changes since the 2010 census.

Other Democrats have already announced campaigns in the district, including Brittany Ramos DeBarros, a Democratic socialist and Army combat veteran who has raised $350,000 and was endorsed by the influential progressive group Brand New Congress.

Rose is the second of the 13 former House Democrats who lost their 2020 reelection bids to seek a rematch against the Republicans who defeated them. Former Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda was the first, launching a bid against Republican Michelle Steel in California’s 48th District. Former Iowa Rep. Abby Finkenauer is running for the Senate.

Several of the other districts where Democratic incumbents lost House seats during the 2020 elections are in states where Republican lawmakers in control of redistricting have shored up GOP incumbents.

