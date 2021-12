Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 13:45 Hits: 4

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers.De Blasio said the mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/584457-new-york-mayor-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-private-sector-employees