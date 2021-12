Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 14:58 Hits: 3

Former President Trump is drawing attention after giving an interview in which he admitted to firing ex-FBI Director James Comey and suggested that doing so allowed him to remain in office for four years."A lot of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/584470-trump-draws-attention-with-admission-he-fired-comey