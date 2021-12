Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 21:36 Hits: 11

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship arrived in New Orleans on Sunday with several passengers and crew members who had contracted COVID-19.The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/584416-new-orleans-welcomes-cruise-ship-with-covid-infections