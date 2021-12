Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 15:59 Hits: 6

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Sunday blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his reaction to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) making Islamophobic comments about her, calling the GOP leader "a liar an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/584394-omar-calls-mccarthy-a-liar-and-a-coward-for-reaction-to-boebert