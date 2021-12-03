Articles

Justice Kagan on abortion precedent at 2010 confirmation hearing

1 00:00:00,810 --> 00:00:01,800 >> Here's the question. 2 00:00:02,280 --> 00:00:08,220 >> Do you believe the Constitution requires that the health of the mother be protected in 3 00:00:08,220 --> 00:00:15,440 any statute restricting access to abortion. 4 00:00:15,460 --> 00:00:21,250 >> Senator Feinstein I do think that the continuing holding of 5 00:00:21,250 --> 00:00:27,490 Roe and Doe versus Bolton is that women's 6 00:00:27,490 --> 00:00:33,130 life and women's health have to be protected with in in 7 00:00:33,130 --> 00:00:38,800 abortion regulation. Now the Gonzalez case said that with respect 8 00:00:38,800 --> 00:00:44,350 to a particular procedure. But but with respect to 9 00:00:44,350 --> 00:00:50,200 abortion generally putting that procedure aside I think that the continuing holdings 10 00:00:50,200 --> 00:00:55,540 of the court are that the woman's life and that the woman's health must be protected in 11 00:00:55,540 --> 00:00:58,100 any abortion regulation. 12 00:00:58,120 --> 00:00:59,380 >> Thank you very much.

