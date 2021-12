Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 11:41 Hits: 7

The Detroit Police announced early Saturday morning that the force apprehended the parents of the suspect in the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan.Detroit Police Chief James E. White said that law e...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/584326-police-apprehend-parents-of-suspect-in-michigan-high-school-shooting