The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Coal in your legislative stockings

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 7

The weather outside might not be so frightful, but Congress’ inability to do anything on time sure does suck. Here we are in December, and, as usual, there is a mess of legislative business to attend to. That makes the most wonderful time of the year, at least on Capitol Hill, not so wonderful. It also begs the question: Is working on Capitol Hill worth it? As the parties work furiously to recruit stars to run for the House and Senate, what’s their selling point? 

Here to discuss on the Political Theater podcast are CQ Roll Call’s own Niels Lesniewski and Bridget Bowman.

Show Notes:

The post Coal in your legislative stockings appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/coal-in-your-legislative-stockings/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version