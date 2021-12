Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021

A group of five Democratic Caucus chairs penned an official statement calling for the removal of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) from her committee assignments in the wake of her "repeated anti-Muslim attacks."The letter comes as tension has...

