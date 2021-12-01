Articles

Dr. Oz testifies before Senate in 2014

1 00:00:00,450 --> 00:00:05,940 >> I'm concerned that you are melding medical advice news and entertainment in a way that harms consumers. 2 00:00:05,940 --> 00:00:11,790 It's easy to understand why so many consumers are willing to take a chance ignore their instincts and believe suspicious claims 3 00:00:11,790 --> 00:00:15,480 like these. Why would you say that something is a miracle in a bottle. 4 00:00:15,480 --> 00:00:21,000 >> My job I feel on the show is to be a cheerleader for the audience. These ads take money from trusting 5 00:00:21,000 --> 00:00:26,100 viewers many of whom believe that I'm actually selling the items just to be clear in case it comes up. I 6 00:00:26,100 --> 00:00:31,410 have never sold supplements. I encourage a nation searching for answers to their health woes. We often address 7 00:00:31,410 --> 00:00:35,130 weight loss because as you all mentioned it affects about two thirds of the population.

Read more https://www.politico.com/video/2021/12/01/dr-oz-testifies-before-senate-in-2014-422369