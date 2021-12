Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 December 2021 17:01 Hits: 7

A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared poised to consider setting new limits on the right to abortion during oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that takes direct aim at the landmark 1973 decision in Ro...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/583801-supreme-court-seems-poised-to-consider-new-limits-on-right-to