Holiday parties are back in DC for 2021, if you’re on the list

The Yuletide is upon us, and with it a wave of holiday parties across D.C., led by lavish lobbying shop shindigs and tony trade group gatherings. Last December, COVID precautions led to a Year Without a Santa Claus for K Street. This year, parties are back.

But it won’t be all tidings of comfort and joy; the looming specter of the omicron variant of the coronavirus may yet drag us back to 2020, like a horrid ghost of Christmas past. With that in mind, many — but not all — parties have vaccine mandates or require a recent negative COVID test for entry. Getting in may be trickier this year, too — more gatherings this year require invites and won’t let you transfer them, or are capping the size of the crowd.

Here are some of the holiday parties happening this year, with details subject to change. Unlike Santa’s, our list isn’t perfect, so send your invites to Heard on the Hill at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we’ll add them.

Bank Policy Institute

When: Dec. 1, 5–7 p.m.

Details: Don’t forget your vaccination card (or a photo of it); BPI has mandated vaccines for this invite-only rooftop party.

Alibaba

When: Dec. 1, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Charlie Palmer Steak

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Clean Hydrogen Future Coalition (CHFC)

When: Dec. 1, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Where: The Rooftop at the Graham Hotel in Georgetown

Details: Invite only

Interdigital

When: Dec. 1, 5:30–8 p.m.

Where: 1015 7th Street NW

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

International Dairy Foods Association

When: Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 101 Constitution Ave. NW, 9th floor terrace

Details: The dairy farmers “encourage” invitees to be vaccinated, but do not mandate it. They also ask partygoers to follow CDC and D.C. guidelines, and, “if on the day of the event you are experiencing a fever, cough, body aches or any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, we kindly request you do not attend the event.”

Andreessen Horowitz

When: Dec. 1, 6–8:30 p.m.

Where: The Metropolitan Club, 1700 H Street NW

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ClearPath

When: Dec. 2, 6–10 p.m.

Where: Eastern Market, North Hall

Details: Like many hosts this year, ClearPath has a bright line invite-only rule — invitations are not transferable. “For the health of all attending this event, we ask that you use your best judgement ahead of attending. If you have been sick, are feeling sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that you please do not attend.”

Subject Matter

When: Dec. 2, 6–9 p.m.

Where: 1201 New York Ave. NW

Details: Invited clients need to check the “I am vaccinated” box to RSVP.

The Williams Group

When: Dec. 3, 5:30–8 p.m.

Where: 302 3rd St. SE

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

44th Kennedy Center Honors

When: Dec. 5, 7 p.m.

Where: Kennedy Center Opera House

Details: “We’re thrilled that the Honors will return in person,” the event page gushes, after a hybrid affair for the 43rd. The exclusive ceremony typically draws big donors and some politicians, and excerpts will air on CBS on Dec. 22.

GlobalWIN

When: Dec. 8, 5–8 p.m.

Where: District Winery, 385 Water St. SE

Details: Vaccines required for invited guests.

Premium Cigar Association

When: Dec. 8, 6–8 p.m.

Where: 513 Capitol Ct. NE, Suite 300

Details: This party is already sold out on its Eventbrite page, where there’s no mention of COVID.

Business Roundtable

When: Dec. 9, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Where: District Winery, 385 Water St. SE

Details: Invited guests can RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

AFCEA — D.C. Chapter

When: Dec. 9, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Where: National Building Museum, 401 F St. NW

Details: To attend AFCEA’s 45th Winter Gala, you’ll need to pony up $30,000 to be a sponsor, or $430 for a general admission ticket. Attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.

The Permitting Institute

When: Dec. 15, 5:30–8:30 pm

Where: 507 C St. NE

Details: Invite only

