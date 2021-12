Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:05 Hits: 10

GOP Rep. Rodney Davis (Ill.) Tuesday announced he’s running for reelection to the House, taking himself out of contention in the Illinois gubernatorial race after it was rumored he was mulling a challenge to Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D). Davis said...

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/583606-davis-passes-on-bid-for-governor-in-illinois-running-for-reelection-to