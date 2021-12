Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 17:15 Hits: 9

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has reached an initial deal to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, providing documents and agreeing to testify...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/583586-meadows-reaches-cooperation-deal-with-jan-6-committee