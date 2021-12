Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 30 November 2021 18:17 Hits: 8

A federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared wary of former President Trump's lawsuit to block the House Jan. 6 Select Committee from obtaining voluminous tranches of documents from his White House.A three-judge pan...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/583611-appeals-court-appears-skeptical-of-trumps-effort-to-shield-documents