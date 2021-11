Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 00:50 Hits: 6

The criminal trial for actor Jussie Smollett is slated to begin on Monday, nearly three years after the former "Empire" star allegedly staged a hate crime.Smollett, 39, was charged with six count...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/583312-actor-jussie-smolletts-trial-for-allegedly-staging-hate-crime