Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 13:46 Hits: 7

Chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said in an interview that aired Sunday that he believes people will have to begin "living with COVID," expressing doubt that the virus will be eradicated.Speaking to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/583269-fauci-were-going-to-have-to-start-living-with-covid