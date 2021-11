Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 03:54 Hits: 4

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday told her colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a podcast discussion that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) “doesn't have the full support to be Speaker.”“We know that Kevin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/583175-greene-says-mccarthy-doesnt-have-the-full-support-to-be-speaker