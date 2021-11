Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 18:25 Hits: 11

Kevin Strickland, a Black man who was wrongly convicted of three murders decades ago, has received almost $1 million in online donations following his release this week. A judge ...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/583151-kevin-strickland-receives-nearly-900k-in-online-donations