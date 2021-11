Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 18:29 Hits: 7

The jury in the trial for the three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery reached a verdict.The court proceedings are scheduled to begin shortly.W...

Read more https://thehill.com/video/in-the-news/582941-draft-shell-watch-live-jury-in-arbery-trial-reach-verdict