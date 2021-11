Articles

U.S. Politics Wednesday, 24 November 2021

A Georgia jury on Wednesday found three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery guilty of multiple counts of murder.The jury found Travis McMichael, who fatally shot Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, in...

