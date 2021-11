Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 20:26 Hits: 3

Both House and Senate lawmakers earlier this year backed major changes in how serious crimes are prosecuted, but the proposal still faces hurdles to becoming law.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/23/vets-groups-worry-military-sexual-assault-reforms-will-be-dropped-from-congress-defense-bill-plans/