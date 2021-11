Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 22:52 Hits: 3

Dozens of family members would like to leave Afghanistan, but there isn't a special emigration process for them.

Read more https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2021/11/23/no-afghan-family-members-of-us-troops-have-been-eligible-to-come-to-the-us-heres-why/