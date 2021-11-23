Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 19:04 Hits: 2

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s new book, “They Called Us ‘Lucky’: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit,” isn’t your typical political memoir. It’s earthy, candid and, in the words of CQ Roll Call’s own Jim Saksa, a “warts-and-all account of war.”

On this episode of the Political Theater podcast, Saksa sits down with the Arizona Democrat to talk about the book and the stories behind it.

Show Notes:

The post Ruben Gallego’s ‘warts and all’ account of life and death appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/ruben-gallegos-warts-and-all-account-of-life-and-death/