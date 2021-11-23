The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ruben Gallego’s ‘warts and all’ account of life and death

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s new book, “They Called Us ‘Lucky’: The Life and Afterlife of the Iraq War’s Hardest Hit Unit,” isn’t your typical political memoir. It’s earthy, candid and, in the words of CQ Roll Call’s own Jim Saksa, a “warts-and-all account of war.”

On this episode of the Political Theater podcast, Saksa sits down with the Arizona Democrat to talk about the book and the stories behind it.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/ruben-gallegos-warts-and-all-account-of-life-and-death/

