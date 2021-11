Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 22:04 Hits: 5

A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday.Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/582896-pregnant-florida-woman-killed-in-road-rage-incident-she-reportedly