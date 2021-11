Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 November 2021

The House subcommittee investigating the U.S. response to the coronavirus wants to question Stephen Hahn, former President Trump's Food and Drug Administration commissioner, about attempts to improperly interfere with the agency's review of COVID-19...

